Fox News Blocks the Blue, Refuses to Air Ad Featuring Police Officers Condemning Capitol Riot

Fox News, the outlet that has perhaps been most instrumental in orchestrating the Back the Blue campaign, refused to air an ad that featured Capitol police officers criticizing the Republican politicians who have tried to downplay the events of Jan. 6.

According to Newsweek, the minute-long ad featured multiple Capitol police officers recounting their experiences during the events of the January 6 riot, where thousands of “very fine people” tried to undermine democracy over the lies of the Republican party. They spoke about the brutality of the violence they endured from the rioters, and how the GOP’s insistence on whitewashing the horrors of that day is disrespectful to the very people who were tasked with protecting them.

Fox News was one of the loudest voices saying we should “Back the Blue,’’ no matter what they do during the protests against police brutality last year, so one would think that they would be all for airing an ad in support of the officers who put their lives on the line that day, right?



Wrong.



Meidas Touch, the company who produced the ad, has said that the news outlet called them last Friday to tell them that they wouldn’t be airing it. “We couldn’t have fathomed in our wildest imaginations that even a Fox News would reject an ad that simply condemns the insurrection, and condemns people who support the insurrection,” Ben Meiselas, co-founder of Meidas Touch, told the Los Angeles Times. “What Fox has really become is a fascist echo chamber gatekeeper for their base.”



Meiselas added that they paid $184,854 to have the ad run from June 6-15, and that Fox News never actually gave them a reason for why they blocked the ad. Medias Touch posted the ad on Twitter in response to the denial, and it has already received over 2.5 million views.



Who knew all Fox News needed to temper its support of law enforcement was cops being critical of a failed insurrection?