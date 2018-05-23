Jemele Hill was recently named the 2018 Journalist of the Year by the NABJ and Fox & Friends tried to come for her. Surprise, surprise.

Fox & Friends took multiple shots at Hill, namely saying she’s jobless. “The bottom line is that she’s unemployed from hosting her own TV show,” said guest Lawrence Jones. He ended his rant saying, “There is no Jemele anymore.”

The fact is, Hill is very much employed as a senior correspondent and columnist for ESPN’s The Undefeated. Perhaps Fox producers didn’t even bother to read the entire NABJ press release? Or worse, the station chose to misinform their audience, because, why not?!

The Root’s sage advice: Don’t come for Jemele. Especially if you don’t have your facts straight.

See the entire video above.