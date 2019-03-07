Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly wouldn’t elaborate on whether or not President Trump forced officials to give his worthless son-in-law Jared “What am I doing in the White House?” Kushner top level security clearance but he did call his time in the Trump administration the “least” favorite job he had.



Also, before we get too far into this story, fuck John F. Kelly and all the others who served as Trump’s henchmen during their time in office only to have a call of conscience once they left. During his time in the White House, Kelly falsely attacked Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, a Florida Democrat who claimed that the president was insensitive to a grieving, pregnant military widow who lost her husband in an ambush in Niger. During the call, the president told Myeshia Johnson that her husband knew what he signed up for.

During his time in the White House, Kelly called Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee an “honorable man” and supported the family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.



So, yeah, fuck that guy.

Kelly spoke for some 90-minutes during a question-and-answer session at Duke University, the New York Times reports.

Advertisement

But he wouldn’t answer how Jared “Seriously, why am I in the White House?” Kushner got his security clearance.

“I couldn’t—and I’m not dodging—I couldn’t comment on that for a couple of reasons,” Kelly said, citing clearances being among the things that he could not discuss and that conversations with the president “at that level would certainly” be kept confidential under executive privilege.

Kelly called his 18 months as the chief of staff the “least” favorite job he had held but the most important. And he seemed proud that during his time with Trump, the president “went from a guy who didn’t know how the system works” to one “who understands how it works.”

Advertisement

Ummm...When Kelly speaks of Trump not knowing how it works is he referring to the government? Is he referring to Trump learning that he can’t strong-arm his way through the system? Is he referring to Trump learning that his pants don’t go over his head? If this is the better version of Trump—the Trump that understands things—then clearly, we are fucked.

Kelly claimed that he didn’t look at himself as working for the Devil but rather doing his civic duty, and he even claimed that he would have worked for Hillary Clinton had she won.

Kelly called border walls in certain spots an effective deterrent but added that constructing one “from sea to shining sea” was a “waste of money,” the Times reports.

Advertisement

Kelly blamed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the family separation at the borders and added that it “came as a surprise” to him and to other officials. He also contradicted the president, noting that people crossing the border are “overwhelmingly not criminals—they’re people coming up here for economic” purposes.

Yeah, but he defended it all. Maybe that was Kelly being a good soldier. Maybe that was Kelly performing his civic duty but either way, fuck that guy.