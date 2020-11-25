Former Student Sues Illinois High School for Blatant, Widespread Racism

Stanley Fabian (right) and his mother, TeSaxton Washington (left) Screenshot : CBS 2

A former student has sued an Illinois high school, citing multiple racist incidents he experienced and observed during his time at the school.

According to CBS Chicago, 19-year-old Stanley Fabian observed and personally experienced multiple instances of racism during his time at Minooka Community High School. Fabian recounted an incident he experienced last year as a senior at the school, when a white student brought an oversized cookie into the classroom.

“When I jokingly reached for it – he was at the front of the class – he turned around and said, ‘If you touch that cookie cake, I’m going to lynch you,’” Fabian told the news outlet. “I didn’t even know how to respond. It was like a deer-in-the-headlights kind of moment.”

Bruh, I don’t care if the kid was a teenager, threatening to lynch someone over a cookie cake is an offense worthy of being stomped. No one should be threatening to lynch anyone, period. Doing so over a cookie cake, makes you simultaneously racist and a punk-bitch.

A Trump, if you will.

While the incident was shocking for Fabian, it wasn’t exactly unexpected. “For four years, I’ve heard multiple slurs being thrown around towards African-American students, Mexican students,” Fabian said.

Fabian’s mother, TeSaxton Washington, told CBS Chicago that while the student who made the threat was eventually suspended, the response from the school is what spurred the family to take legal action. “It was apparent from day one that this was not something that they were really going to treat seriously,” Washington told CBS Chicago.

Washington said she felt more confident in filing the suit after speaking to the parents of other students who have experienced similar incidents. “This was not just his story,” Washington told the news outlet. “In fact, this is something that has been going on for at least five decades.”

For those curious about what she means by five decades, well, it’s a doozy.

See, in 1987 the school thought it was a good idea to hold a “Slave Days” event. It was a fun-for-the-whole-family affair that included simulated lynchings and slave auction reenactments.

I guess that was one way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Roots. I certainly wouldn’t have expected less from the coked out white folks of the Regan-era.

A representative for Minooka “Slave Days” Community High School told CBS Chicago they weren’t aware of the lawsuit, adding that the school doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Fabian hopes that the lawsuit will effect meaningful change for the Black and brown students at the school. “The students should feel protected,” Fabian told CBS Chicago. “As of right now I don’t think the majority of minority students feel protected.”