Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

He served as Vice President of the United States for two terms under Ronald Reagan prior to serving one term as President of the United States. He saw his son and namesake rise to the office of the president and serve two terms. George Herbert Walker Bush died Friday at 10:10 p.m. CST. He was 94.

Jim McGrath, the post-White House spokesperson for George HW and Barbara Bush released an official statement via Twitter.

George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st president of the United States of America died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush, and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical.

In a separate statement, George W. Bush—the 43rd President of the United States—said his father was “a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”

“The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” he wrote.