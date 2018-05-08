Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

On Monday the New Yorker published a 6,000-plus-word exposé on now-former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, in which at least four women in past relationships with him accused the Democratic operator of physical, sexual, verbal and emotional abuse.

Hours later, Schneiderman denied the allegations but resigned his position.

The irony for many was that Schneiderman not only was at the fore of the #MeToo movement and was reportedly working a case to prosecute entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of rape, but also took many so-called liberal positions as attorney general, including filing a state lawsuit to protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

Of course, in light of the recent allegations against Schneiderman, many right-wingers were leaping for joy. One of them, black conservative radio host Wayne Dupree, dug into the New Yorker story and pulled out this detail:

The words come from the on-record account of one of Schneiderman’s former paramours, Tanya Selvaratnam, author of The Big Lie: Motherhood, Feminism, and the Reality of the Biological Clock. In the piece, Selvaratnam not only called Schneiderman “a misogynist and a sexual sadist” but also claimed that he said he would have to kill her if she left (he denies that part).

As referenced in the tweet above, Selvaratnam also said that Schneiderman used to beat her to get her to agree to sexual threesomes, and that when they had sex, he used to make the brown-skinned Sri Lankan call him “master” and say that she was his “brown slave” and “his property.”

Ummmmmm. I’ll just leave that there. What two consenting adults do in the bedroom is their business, but physical abuse and coercion, coupled with degrading epithets based on slavery, probably isn’t healthy.

For his part, Schneiderman did tweet that he never raped anyone: