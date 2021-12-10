Sad news out of Georgia: former NFL star Demaryius Thomas has died.



Thomas, 33, was found unresponsive Thursday night at his home Roswell, a suburb about 20 miles north of Atlanta, ESPN reports.



From ESPN Roswell, Georgia, police said Thursday night that Thomas was found dead in his home. Preliminary reports, according to the police, indicated Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue. LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas and was so close they considered themselves siblings, told The Associated Press that the family believes he died from a seizure. “He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said early Friday. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.” Former teammates also noted Thursday night that Thomas might have suffered from seizures in recent months.

Thomas grew up in rural Dexter, Ga., attending West Laurens High School before going on to star at Georgia Tech, where he was an All-American in 2009, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His 1,254 yard, eight-TD performance that year contributed to an ACC championship and the Yellow Jackets’ first Orange Bowl appearance in 43 years.



The Denver Broncos drafted him Thomas 22nd overall in 2010 and he was a stellar receiver through 10 NFL seasons, earning five Pro Bowl selections. According to NFL.com, he racked up five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons between 2012 and 2016. He spent most of his career with the Broncos, where he won Super Bowl 50 alongside teammates Peyton Manning nad Von Miller. Thomas retiring this past June after a short time with the New York Jets.



He would have turned 34 on Christmas. The Broncos issued a statement in tribute to their former teammate.



The Root sends condolences his family, former teammates and fans.

