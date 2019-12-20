Former Kentucky Governor Ignores Science; Pardons Child Rapist Because Victim's Hymen Was Intact.

Matt Bevin, former governor of Kentucky and sentient piece of garbage has come under fire for pardoning 41-year old Micah Schoettle. Schoettle was sentenced to 23 years on charges of rape, incest and sodomy. His reasoning? The 9-year-old victim’s hymen was intact.

Slate reports that Bevin, who was recently defeated by Democrat Andy Beshear, has been on a string of pardons. 430 of them to be exact. When asked to justify his decision Bevin told radio station WHAS, “Both their hymens were intact. This is perhaps more specific than people would want, but trust me, if you have been repeatedly sexually violated as a small child by an adult, there are going to be repercussions of that physically and medically.”

The thing about Bevin’s assertion is that its not backed up by any medical or scientific basis. In fact a study cited in the Courier Journal found that on 2.1% of child rape victims had visible damage to their hymen. Bevin though, double down saying “There was zero evidence.”

Schoettle only served a little over a year into his sentence. The fact that he was pardoned means that he will not have to register a sex offender, according to WCPO. I was honestly surprised when news broke that Kentucky had elected a Democrat for governor. After learning more about who held the office though, it’s making a lot more sense. My hope is that in the next year we can have substantially less men talking about the hymen’s of underage women.