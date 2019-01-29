Screenshot: Dallas Morning News video

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger made an appearance in court Tuesday morning along with her attorneys. The 30-year-old shot and killed the innocent and unarmed 26-year-old Botham Jean—a black man and native of St. Lucia who was in his own apartment—on Sept. 6.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Guyger and her attorneys were “tight-lipped” as they entered and then later exited the courtroom, no doubt because State District Judge Tammy Kemp—who is presiding over the case—issued a gag order earlier this month that prevents both sides from speaking about the shooting or the case outside of the courtroom.

Guyger, who has not been seen much in public, was indicted on a murder charge Nov. 30.

She claims she shot Jean after mistaking his apartment for hers and thinking he was an intruder. Guyger claims she issued commands that Jean did not obey, so she shot him with her service weapon.

What took place in the courtroom Tuesday remains a mystery. It was meant as an opportunity for the defense and prosecution to meet in private and discuss the case, according to NBCDFW. Guyger was required to be at the meeting.

Anthony Farmer, a defense attorney who is not involved in the case, explained the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting to Fox4.

“The purpose of an announcement setting is so that defense can get discovery. They can discuss with the state their theory of the facts and any outstanding extraneous issues can be fleshed out prior to any dispositive settings,” Farmer said.

According to Fox4, Judge Kemp wants to keep the trial in Dallas, but she is anticipating that the defense will file a motion for a change of venue.

No trial date has been set for Guyger at this time.

Jean’s family has filed a lawsuit against the city and Guyger, but it likely will not be decided until her criminal trial is resolved, according to the Morning News.