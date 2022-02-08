Former mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Monday that she has joined CNN as a political commentator. Bottoms has previously appeared as a guest on the network over the past two years. She joins two other political commentators, Van Jones and Ana Navarro.

Bottoms made the announcement via Twitter on Monday sharing that as a student at Florida A&M University she applied for an internship at the network but didn’t get in. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she studied broadcast journalism.

“To now join the team nearly 30 (years) later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied,” Bottoms tweeted.

According to WSB-TV, it hasn’t been announced when Bottoms will appear on the network, but she has quite a busy schedule.



While the former mayor (and macaroni miscreant) decided not to run for reelection in 2021, she currently serves as vice chair of civic engagement and voter protection for the Democratic National Committee, according to the Journal-Constitution.

She will also be the first honorary fellow at the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University which trains people for careers in leading HBCUs.

Former commentators include former spokeswoman for VP Harris, Symone Sanders and Andrew Yang.