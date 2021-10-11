What you doing? Getting hype about Silk Sonic’s new album dropping soon.

Yup, you read that right. If you’re picking up what I’m putting down correctly then you’ve probably gathered that the long-awaited debut album from Silk Sonic will be blessing our eardrums very soon. And by “very soon,” I mean next month: Nov. 12 to be exact. According to The Source, the good news was shared by both Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars on the latter’s birthday over the weekend in a pair of tweets:

“ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @brunomars,” wrote Paak.

“#SilkSonic ALBUM OUT NOVEMBER 12!!!!,” confirmed Mars, tagging both Paak and collaborator Bootsy Collins, later sending out an additional tweet with the album pre-save link “so we know it’s real.”

Back in August, we told you that the silky smooth singers had decided to push back their album until January 2022, citing their desire to put out more singles and to “let them breathe” before giving fans a full project. But now it seems the two have switched gears, and I don’t know about you, but I’m glad they did. Who knows what the world is gonna be like come next year? These last two years have been hella ghetto; there ain’t no telling whether or not we’ll be in the mood to leave any door open or skate into the newness of a brand new year in good spirits.

I’m glad they’re giving the people what they want after all.



