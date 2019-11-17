Forever President Barack Obama Warns 2020 Democrats Voters 'Don't Want to See Crazy Stuff'

Will some that old black magic work this time around?

One can only hope it does.



If any one can make it happen, it would be Barack Hussein Obama.

Black America’s Forever President made an appearance at a Washington D.C. fundraiser Friday night.

There, he doled out some advice to a room of well-heeled liberal donors during a conversation moderated by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“The candidate’s job, whoever that ends up being, is to get elected,” he said, according to The New York Daily News.

Maintaining his neutral stance on who he’s actually backing from the ever-evolving crop of Democratic presidential hopefuls, #44 cautioned not to go too far left in policy positions.

“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality,” Obama said. “The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”

“They just don’t want to see crazy stuff,” he added.

(The hashtag “TooFarLeft” trended on social media on Saturday morning.)

Obama, who still holds much favor within the Democratic party, said he knows his name still comes up but explained that things aren’t the way they were in what seems like a lifetime ago.

“I wouldn’t run the same campaign today in this environment as I ran in 2008 in part because we made enough progress since 2008, of which I am very proud,” he shared, urging candidates to do due diligence in tapping into what today’s voters want.

“I think it is very important for all the candidates who are running at every level to pay some attention to where voters actually are and how they can actually think about their lives,” he urged.