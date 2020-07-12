Football Player Kyle Queiro Apologizes for Publicly Questioning Whether Jill Scott Is Attractive; Scott Stacks 'Verzuz' Coins

Photo : Rich Fury/Abbie Parr ( Getty Images )

For some unknown reason (maybe because he feels a way about himself being largely unknown), former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kyle Quiero hopped on Beyonce’s internet this weekend to question out loud if people really find Jill Scott, the sultry neo-soul singer, attractive.



Queiro first came for Scott when she didn’t send for him on by tweeting on Friday, “People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?”



(Emphasis his—and why the emphasis? Jill Scott is gorgeous AF.)



After being ratio’d by hundreds of comments from people (including me) asking him, “Why are you the way that you are?” Queiro doubled down and got really out of pocket.

“By no means is she ugly,” the footballer tweeted. “But y’all really sexually aroused by her huh?”

I can’t begin to say how disgusting it is for this Black man (who is supposedly a public figure though I’ve never heard of him) to encourage a discussion on Twitter about whether Jill Scott—a real life human being and not a vector for people’s feelings—is worthy of having sex with.

Torey Lanez said it best:

What’s clear is Queiro’s asshole behavior is all about him and his own insecurities, and nothing at all about the gorgeous goddess that is Jill Scott.

Thankfully, the singer’s feathers did not appear to be ruffled by the footballer’s nattering.

On Sunday she tweeted like the queen she is, “Wait, I was trending again? Ok then—justice for Breonna Taylor! Justice for Oluwatoyin Salau! Justice for Sandra Bland! Loving ourselves and each other is respectful and uplifting; supportive.”

The mention of trending ‘again’ was a little flex from the singer, whose Verzuz match-up with Erykah Badu a few weeks back garnered the highest increase in streams out of all the battles.

While Scott is counting her coins and advocating for Black lives, Queiro is now seeking her forgiveness.

“The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over public discourse. There’s truly no excuses or explanations to be made,” he wrote—or more likely a publicist wrote, since Queiro also spent the weekend defending his unprompted questions and denying that they came from a place of misogynoir.



But I digress.

All’s well that ends well I guess. But why does coming for Black women have to be on people’s journey of growth? Can everyone just let us be?