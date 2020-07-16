Florida, Man: House Candidate K.W. Miller Has a Problem With Black Peen and I Can Prove It!

Photo : KW Miller Congressional Committee Facebook

So…

Can we have a discussion about this guy K.W. Miller, who is running for a seat in the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District? Can we talk about how this man’s toxic Twitter feed rivals that of Donald “Give Me Goya or Give Me Death” Trump in terms of baseless conspiracy theories and general trolling?



Advertisement

A recent tweet posted by K.W. Miller (by the way, I have no idea what the “K” or “W” stands for and I don’t care to look it up) revealed that he doesn’t believe Black Dick Matters.



Wait, don’t stop reading in disgust, it gets better (and by “better,” I mean “much worse”).



Advertisement

On Wednesday, Kill Whitey Miller tweeted, “Most white women join Black Lives Matter to fornicate with black men.”



Full disclosure: Karen’s Widower Miller claims his Twitter account was hacked.

Advertisement

But it’s entirely possible that Khakis-Without-pockets Miller is lying. (And by “possible,” I mean “probable” and by “probable,” I mean, “Nah, this Eddie Munster all grown up looking mother fucker said that shit!”)

Sure, it’s possible that Touré’s cousin has stopped fucking with family and is now trolling white congressional candidates instead, but I absolutely believe that Klan Whisperer Miller is not here for the Movement for Black Dick and has vowed to protect white vaginas at all costs from the growing Mandingo-meat threat plaguing the Caucasian community since the Black Lives Matter invasion began.



Advertisement

Unlike Komplete Wack-job Miller, I don’t just make bold claims without backing it up with evidence so…



Exhibit A:

Advertisement

The same day that Kiss Me, I’m Racist Miller allegedly tweeted out his disdain for white women partaking of Black peen, he tweeted photos of three protest signs. One sign, held by a Black man, reads, “Your daughters love every INCH of us so why can’t you?” Another reads, “I only suck Black [dick].” The last one reads, “We just need to keep fucking each other we’re one color.”

King Whataburger Miller asked, “Would this be considered ‘Self-Deprecating’ by White Females?” This man clearly sees Black penises invading white vaginas as an example of how white women “undervalue oneself.”



Advertisement

Exhibit B: Beyoncé is not secretly a white Italian woman named Ann Marie Lastrassi.



In a tweet that appears to have been deleted, Kilmonger-but-White Miller wrote, “Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!#GreatAwakening #QAnon #WWG1GWA #Trump2020.”



Advertisement

A lot of people thought this tweet was truly bizarre—even coming from a man who appears to be the wypipo equivalent of hoteps—but, in light of recent evidence, the tweet makes sense.



Clearly Kick-it With-a-bigot Miller simply can’t stand the thought of Jay-Z’s Black penis sullying poor, white Ann Marie Lastrassi’ nether regions.



Advertisement

The prosecution rests.

