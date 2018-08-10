Photo: Gainesville Police

A 75-year-old Gainesville, Fla., man was arrested on Thursday after police say he threatened to lynch the president of the Alachua County NAACP.

Ronald Morris Wadford, who is listed as homeless, was taken into custody on two counts of aggravated stalking, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Advertisement

Allegations about Wadford’s terrifying behavior date back to November 2016, when police say he called NAACP President Evelyn Foxx six times between Nov. 9 and Nov. 21, claiming he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and threatening to come to her house to lynch her.

“I’m going to hang your [racial slur] ass,” Wadford said, according to an affidavit.

Foxx became so terrified for her wellbeing that she left the state to stay with family for a few weeks. When she returned to Florida, she still remained out of the county as she was afraid to stay at her own home.

Advertisement

A witness told investigators that Wadford—who collects knives, machetes and has referenced “going out in a blaze of glory”—is racist with “hate and violence in his heart.”

The 75-year-old has a storied criminal history from across the nation including in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina, where he has racked up charges for cocaine and narcotics possessions and sales; weapons possession and perhaps most alarmingly, “maiming.”

Wadford is currently being held on $500,000 bail.