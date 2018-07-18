Screenshot: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)

What happens when peak Florida meets peak caucasity meets peak privilege? This photo op with two grinning drug suspects and the cops who managed to arrest them without anyone even sustaining a scratch as an injury.

Seriously, it would be almost laughable if black people weren’t being beaten up (in the best case scenario) for perceived infractions as simple as crossing the street.

The incident all started with Matthew White and Amber Taynor, I suppose a Bonnie and Clyde-esque duo who had been wanted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for several months for grand theft and other charges. The pair was spotted last week in a stolen vehicle near the I-95 and led officers on a chase through Daytona Beach and Holly Hill, the New York Daily News reports.

The stolen vehicle was eventually stopped by a set of stop sticks that were deployed by a deputy, but the couple “bailed and ran” before they were eventually taken into custody without incident.

Must be nice ... when Philly teen Antwon Rose was gunned down for running away from a traffic stop; when Harith “Snoop” Augustus was shot and killed by Chicago police for “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person.”

Video shows the officers celebrating capturing the suspects.

“We got ‘em!” body cam video captures officers shouting.

Later on in the video the deputy adds, “We’re getting a photo with you guys, just so you know...So look good.”



“Should we smile? I’ll smile.” Taynor quips.

After the photo, the officer could be seen showing the pair the photo. Both of em grin and laugh as they look at the phone.

According to the Daily News, Taynor was charged with possession of heroin and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, while White is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, driving while license suspended and theft and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.