Screenshot: Fox News Channel

Another day, and Florida is back in the news for some crazy, highly worrisome reason.



On Tuesday, authorities in Florida arrested a fellow law enforcement officer after he allegedly sent threatening messages to a Georgia woman in a sick bid to get her to send him nude photographs.

Orange City Police Officer Joshua David Fancher, 25, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Georgia that charged him with making terroristic threats.

A press release from the Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office notes that the Lowndes County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.

“The victim reported receiving numerous threatening messages from an unknown person attempting to extort her for nude photographs. The messages, which started via Instagram, included threats to kill the victim and kill and/or rape her family members if she didn’t provide the photos,” the release indicated.

When confronted with the charges Tuesday, Fancher resigned. Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search warrant at Fancher’s home, authorities said.

Fancher was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he is being held without bond on the Georgia warrant, officials said.