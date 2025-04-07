Flavor Flav Receives Support After Sharing This Vulnerable Online Confession

Although Flavor Flav is known for his outgoing and hype personality, he often showcases his vulnerable side. One of those candid moments was when he shared a heartbreaking announcement with his social media followers.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

On Friday, April 4, the Public Enemy co-founder opened up to his 196K followers on X writing how he will “remain authentic to who I am.” He added how “a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey. I think I’ve been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it.” His next statement included a vulnerable confession.

Advertisement

“But just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t. I briefly relapsed for my recent birthday. I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable,” Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr, continued. “I am a human being who makes mistakes and it doesn’t make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober… I went back to Day 1, again…. Time didn’t stop, my journey continues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people rallied around the “Fight the Power” artist, encouraging him to not get discouraged and to continue his journey with sobriety.

@Angelica_Reed1 wrote in the comments, “Every day you succeed is a day worth celebrating even when the streak is gone the days you won didn’t stop existing.” @Metz4Real added, “You always know what time it is. Day 1 isn’t square one. You’re back on the wagon with a proven track record of sober success.”

Advertisement

Others told the New York native, “You got this” and “We love you.”

It’s nice to see Flavor Flav receive some of the positive energy that he has given out to the world. Flav was one of the many celebrities supporting Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer, particularly the Water Polo Team.

Advertisement

In May 2024, team captain Maggie Steffens shared on social media that she and her teammates would need more financial support to help achieve their goals at the Olympics. She described how many of them work normal jobs and rely on sponsors to help pay for their entire trip.

Flav stepped up and sponsored the entire team with money out of his pocket. The 66-year-old also became their official hype man and attended all of their matches.