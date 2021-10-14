I don’t know what kind of tour this is that Katie Couric is on, but she might want to look at drinking a tall glass of STFU.



Advertisement

In more news we didn’t know existed and it could’ve just stayed that way, in her new book, Oh So We Chatting Chatting , Couric decided to tell God and err’body that she tried to save Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when she didn’t ask to be saved.



Apparently, Karen Couric asked the Notorious RBG her thoughts on players kneeling during the national anthem to protest injustice and police brutality in the Black community, and RBG’s comments weren’t to Couric’s liking so she edited them out.



In her upcoming memoir, Seriously, WTF am I talking about? Going There, Couric claims that she kept RBG’s response on the cutting room floor to “protect” her, according HuffPost (The Daily Mail first broke the story). Then why did she even bother asking RBG the question? What was the point of the interview? I guess Katie Couric can’t stand when people aren’t who she wants them to be, so she just edits out the parts that don’t work for her.



Didn’t matter to Couric that Yahoo News had already posted her interview with RBG that same year in which Ginsberg called the protest “dumb and disrespectful.”



G/O Media may get a commission $40 off Apple AirPods 2 (Wired Charging Case) Listen up!

Incredibly portable, easy to pull out on the fly, and compatible with all your Apple devices. Buy for $119 at Amazon

From HuffPost:



The kneeling protests, led by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, were meant to call out police violence and systemic racism against Black people in the U.S. What Couric didn’t include in the Yahoo News interview was Ginsburg saying that athletes protesting in this way were showing “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life … which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from.” In her book, Couric says she held the comments back at the time because she “wanted to protect” Ginsburg, then 83, because she was “elderly and probably didn’t fully understand the question.” Days after the 2016 interview came out, Ginsburg walked back her comments, saying in a statement that she had been “barely aware” of the protests or their “purpose,” and that her comments were “inappropriately dismissive and harsh” and she “should have declined to respond.”

Advertisement

So twice this year, the year of our lord Lil Nas X, Couric has been part of two stories that are ruining her legacy or whatever was left of it. In one story, Couric goes out of her way to make actor, lord and savior Denzel Washington look some angry Black man who needed to be put in his place by a white woman, and in the other, Couric is taking agency away from a Supreme Court justice because she didn’t like her answer.



Either way, both stories are a bad look for Couric and proof that Karens walk among us in all forms doing all kinds of jobs.

