Beloved film Boomerang is the latest modern classic to be slated for a reboot as a series. But ahead of its premiere, the overarching question in the writers’ room is: How do you tell an age-old tale of romance and dating in a fresh new-age world?

From BET.com:



Boomerang is a half-hour subversive, smart, serialized comedy, fueled by romance, friendship, gender politics, love and of course, sex. The story picks up roughly twenty-five years after the original movie, and centers on the offspring of the iconic main characters. Imagine a world where Marcus Graham and Angela Lewis (Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry) walked off into the sunset – got married and had a daughter, Simone, and Jaqueline Broyer (Robin Givens) went on with her life and had a son, Bryson. The series follows these childhood friends as adults who are looking to make their own mark as marketing professionals, while navigating their feelings for each other.

Produced by Lena Waithe and Halle Berry, Boomerang stars Tequan Richmond, Tetona Jackson, Leland Martin and Lala Milan. In a first-look from BET, Waithe and showrunner Ben Cory Jones (Underground, Insecure) give us a peek into the writers’ room and on set.

“Boomerang was a movie that I’d always enjoyed,” noted Jones. “When we realized we were going to do a recharge of the movie, we tried to figure out how can we make something new and fresh.”



BET (YouTube)

“We all got in a room everyday and talked about things that we thought were interesting and talked about what these characters wanted and what their traumas were,” added Waithe, who also spoke on the importance of tapping Jones, a black male with impressive writers’ room experience, as a showrunner. “I kept saying, ‘I really like grounded, grounded low to the ground material because that’s what really makes people lean-in and connect to the material.”

Boomerang premieres February 12 on BET.

