Fight Zombies and Throw Hands in This Week's Good Ass Games at Good Ass Prices

Image : Capcom

You know, starting a weekly sales roundup was a good idea until Playstation decided to do one of its “Big in Japan” sales the second week in. While my backlog of games has significantly increased this week, it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make to bring y’all some good deals.

While Xbox only had the somewhat limited Rockstar Games and Resident Evil sales this week, Playstation Network has a Double Discounts sale for Playstation Plus members, the aforementioned Big in Japan sale, as well as its standard Games Under $20 sale which I would really encourage you to check out! I always sleep on the Games Under $20 section but I actually found some solid bangers in there this week.



So now that the preamble is out the way, let’s get to saving you good folks some money.

Xbox

Image : Capcom

Resident Evil 2 +3 - $47.98



You can cop the remakes of both Resident Evil 2 & 3 for under 50 bucks this weekend on Xbox Live. Of the current wave of video game remakes, Resident Evil 2 has widely been hailed as one of the best. The game beautifully updates the graphics and gameplay for modern standards while still embodying the atmosphere and level design that made the original game so terrifying. While the remake of Resident Evil 3 wasn’t as strongly received, with many feeling it was simply Resident Evil 2.5, it still provides some thrills in its own right. Scary season is just around the corner and what better way to ring it in than with a certified horror classic? Should you be a fan of the series in general, many of the older titles in the series are currently available from 5-8 bucks.

Screenshot : Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04



Have y’all noticed that Xbox has some strangely specific price points? Are the four cents necessary? Anyway, considering that Red Dead Redemption II was on last week’s list and I’m pretty sure everyone and their mama owns a copy of Grand Theft Auto V, I thought, why not throw it back?

I’ve long argued that Rockstar’s run in the early-to-mid-2000s is far more interesting than the games they’ve put out during the HD-era. The ‘ 90s South Central setting of San Andreas, expansive world and fun simulation mechanics all make for an interesting RPG-lite (role-playing game) take on Grand Theft Auto. Also, it’s still crazy fun to enter a cheat code for a fighter jet and just wreck shop on the city. If you’ve never played San Andreas or just haven’t revisited it in some time, give it a playthrough! I think you’ll be surprised by how well a good portion of it still holds up.

Playstation

Image : Capcom

Street Fighter V - Champion Edition Upgrade - $22.49



At only $7 bucks cheaper than its standard price, this isn’t the most eye-popping sale but, with Street Fighter V still free on PSN, I thought it would still be nice to point out. The Champion Edition upgrade will give you access to all the stages, characters and costumes released for the game over the last four years.

For two solid years, my best friend/former roommate and I spent countless nights playing hours of Street Fighter V, so it definitely has legs if you get into it. While series die-hards found the game lacking at launch, over the past couple years Street Fighter V has steadily come into its own as a solid fighter with a decent amount of content. Considering we’re (still) going to be stuck at home for the foreseeable future, now is as good a time as any to get good at a fighting game.



Image : WB Games

Mad Max - $9.99



Yo. Listen to me: If you have not played Mad Max and you own a Playstation 4, you should really consider copping this game. Deadass, this is one of my biggest sleeper favs of the current generation. Its focus on vehicular combat and desert wasteland setting makes it one of the more interesting games in the open-world genre. While not based on any of the movies, it still does a great job of capturing the spirit of both the character and the world he lives in. If you miss car combat games like Twisted Metal or Burnout 3: Takedown, Mad Max is the fix you’re looking for and at only 10 bucks, it’s a hell of a deal.

Image : WB Games

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection - $35.99



This is one of those situations where I simply wish I waited a little bit longer. I bought Mortal Kombat 11 in April when every gaming platform was doing its “Damn, this pandemic is crazy, why not buy some games?” sale. Literally a month later, the Aftermath DLC dropped in a discounted bundle and your boy was looking dumb.

Just because I failed to maximize my savings doesn’t mean you have to make the same mistake. While I still haven’t played the Aftermath DLC, the base game is a lot of fun. Responses to the changes it made from MKX were mixed but personally, I found them to be pretty entertaining . The campaign continues Netherrealm’s streak of delivering incredibly cinematic stories within the fighting game genre. Longtime series fans might also enjoy the time travel shenanigans that result in the older versions of characters coming face-to-face with their younger selves.



At $35.99, MK 11: Aftermath Kollection will get you every DLC character released, the main story and Aftermath add-on, as well as new stages and fatalities. It’s a good amount of content for a more than decent price. So if you’re looking to throw hands but find Street Fighter doesn’t have enough decapitations, here you go.



That about wraps up today’s roundup, folks. For my Nintendo players who feel left out, well, blame Nintendo for having weak-ass sales. Hopefully next week they’ll put Luigi’s Mansion 3 on sale simply because it’s October. If there are any good, cheap games you’ve found and would like to recommend, leave them in the comments!



Have a good weekend and play more video games.

