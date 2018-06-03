Screenshot: TheDenverChannel.com

Local police are investigating an accidental shooting courtesy of an off-duty FBI agent doing his version of the stanky leg in a Denver bar.



It all went down at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in downtown Denver.

Video captured of the event shows the unnamed agent feeling himself on a dancefloor, a crowd gathered around him. After he does a backflip, a gun flies out of his holster and falls to the floor. As the G-man quickly picks up his weapon, the gun fires off a round, hitting a man inside the club in the lower leg.

The Denver Channel reports that the victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

The agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and later released to an FBI supervisor (that must’ve been a fun ride home).

According to police, the incident is being investigated by the DP’s Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

But we have questions: Why was a bullet in the chamber? Aren’t guns in bars banned for this very reason? What are the chances anything will happen to this guy? But if he does get canned, will he be on Dancing With the Stars? What would you rate his white-guy wobble?

Inquiring minds want to know.