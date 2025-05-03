Entertainment

Fans Noticed Lynn Whitfield's Daughter Is Her Twin in Resurfaced Viral Video

The iconic actress gave birth to her daughter in 1991. Now that she's all grown up, folks online can't get enough of their beautiful resemblance.

Shanelle Genai
Lynn Whitfield attends The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema &amp; Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Lynn Whitfield attends The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Randy Shropshire for Critics Choice Association (Getty Images)

While veteran actress Lynn Whitfield may be an icon, her daughter is slowly becoming a favorite in her own right. And you’ll be more than delighted when we tell you why!

Thanks to the anticipation of Whitfield’s upcoming reappearance in season 7 of “The Chi,” many fans online have taken a renewed interest in her career and personal life. When it comes to the latter, the focus has primarily turned to her 33-year-old daughter Grace Gibson, who folks on social media can’t get enough of due to her rock music career — and how strongly she resembles her famous mother.

Related Content

Why Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Is The Smartest 'Nepo Baby' ...Ever
Brandy Norwood Dishes On Being Called That Name and Lots More

Gibson was born out of Whitfield’s second marriage to director Brian Gibson. Though their relationship only lasted two years, the bond between her and her daughter has only deepened over the years with the two appearing on red carpets and multiple events numerous times over the years.

Now, thanks to a resurfaced video of the two from May 2024, it’s clear people are absolutely loving how much the two lookalike.

“Mama’s twin but unique in your own way. So slaaaay,” wrote one user in the comments section on Instagram.

“She’s [Gibson] so pretty and she looks just like you. WOW twins twinning,” said another.

Image for article titled Fans Noticed Lynn Whitfield&#39;s Daughter Is Her Twin in Resurfaced Viral Video
Screenshot: Tiktok
“Oh I love this. Look at your little Mini-Me. She is fire. I love watching her perform. She is especially talented. Runs in the family,” one other user said.

“Literally twins, one of my favorite actresses,” wrote another.

Image for article titled Fans Noticed Lynn Whitfield&#39;s Daughter Is Her Twin in Resurfaced Viral Video
Photo: Tiktok
The sweet resemblance between Gibson and Whitfield joins the ranks of other daughters who’ve stolen their mother’s faces line Brandy Norwood and her daughter Sy’rai and Niecy Nash-Betts and her daughter Dia La Ren.