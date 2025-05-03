Fans Noticed Lynn Whitfield's Daughter Is Her Twin in Resurfaced Viral Video

While veteran actress Lynn Whitfield may be an icon, her daughter is slowly becoming a favorite in her own right. And you’ll be more than delighted when we tell you why!

Thanks to the anticipation of Whitfield’s upcoming reappearance in season 7 of “The Chi,” many fans online have taken a renewed interest in her career and personal life. When it comes to the latter, the focus has primarily turned to her 33-year-old daughter Grace Gibson, who folks on social media can’t get enough of due to her rock music career — and how strongly she resembles her famous mother.

Gibson was born out of Whitfield’s second marriage to director Brian Gibson. Though their relationship only lasted two years, the bond between her and her daughter has only deepened over the years with the two appearing on red carpets and multiple events numerous times over the years.

Now, thanks to a resurfaced video of the two from May 2024, it’s clear people are absolutely loving how much the two lookalike.

“Mama’s twin but unique in your own way. So slaaaay,” wrote one user in the comments section on Instagram.

“She’s [Gibson] so pretty and she looks just like you. WOW twins twinning,” said another.

“Oh I love this. Look at your little Mini-Me. She is fire. I love watching her perform. She is especially talented. Runs in the family,” one other user said.

“Literally twins, one of my favorite actresses,” wrote another.

The sweet resemblance between Gibson and Whitfield joins the ranks of other daughters who’ve stolen their mother’s faces line Brandy Norwood and her daughter Sy’rai and Niecy Nash-Betts and her daughter Dia La Ren.