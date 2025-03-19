Fans Are Extremely Concerned After N.O.R.E. Posted This Selfie, and the Comments are Brutal

The comment section of some social media posts can be brutal. And N.O.R.E.’s recent post has many of his followers scratching their heads in confusion.

N.O.R.E., whose real name is Victor James Santiago Jr., posted a selfie on Instagram on March 17. The 47-year-old shared the snapshot with his 1.6 million followers, but it wasn’t the post’s caption (“On my way to work!!!”) or what he was wearing that left fans puzzled, but his seemingly “embalmed-looking” appearance.

The “Superthug” rapper was pictured looking down at the camera in what looks like the backseat of a Maybach. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, sunglasses, gold chains, and a black shirt.

However, based on his muted expression and pose, many fans teased that the “Drink Champs” host looked “casket ready.”

“Bro look like one of the funerals where they be having the body standing up,” one user wrote, while another penned how “Bro looks dead.” The ruthless comments continued: “Boy look like a wax figure,” “Arrest his barber,” and “The stencil goatee is crazy.” Others compared his goatee to the Lowe’s handy store logo with concerns on whether “his liver [is] okay.”

Another social media user said he looks “like a Simpsons character,” while another dissed him for taking “grandpa pics” with a “laying in the casket glow.”

“He got sautéed and deep fried,” one Instagram user slammed, while others said he “Look like a old reggae artist that just got out of jail.” Others asked where his wife and children are while another suggested N.O.R.E. “pick another look AND another angle” because “he looks deceased.”

The comments didn’t seem to phase him, as he posted a second selfie the same day — but this time — he smiled. “444 6 before 6,” he wrote in the caption.

The comment section was a bit more supportive that go round, but many still felt bewildered, with one follower asking: “Where the real N.O.R.E at? This is Morgan from fear the walking dead.”