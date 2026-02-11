FAMU President Issues Comment After Student Claims Flyer for ‘Black’ Event Was Rejected

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – MAY 27: A general view of the campus on May 27, 2025 at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Glenn Beil/Florida A&M University via Getty Images)

When Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed “anti-woke” legislation in 2022, activists warned the move would completely disrupt how students in the state learn about Black history and other diverse studies. Now, students like Aaliyah Steward are raising alarm after she discovered the word “Black” was banned at her historically Black college.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

Steward, in her final year at Florida A&M University College of Law (FAMU Law), told News 6 that she hit an unexpected challenge while trying to promote a Black History Month celebration for the school’s Black Law Students Association.

During the approval process for event flyers, Steward was notified that certain words were flagged, according to News 6. “It was ‘black,’ ‘affirmative action,’ and ‘women’ as well,” she told the outlet.

When she inquired about the issue, Steward was told those words couldn’t be broadcast or published by the university because they didn’t meet state’s standard set by DeSantis’ “Stop W.O.K.E” law. The directive forced her to postpone the event until the end of the month.

“We couldn’t use the word ‘Black’ in Black History Month. We would have to abbreviate it,” Steward said. “I was very angry and baffled because this is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), and for them to say we can’t use the word ‘Black’ was kind of insane.”

FAMU is one of four HBCUs in Florida but the only public Black college in the state. As one of the largest HBCUs in the nation, the university is home for thousands of students of diverse backgrounds, including a six percent white population, according to Data USA.

Steward was accused of violating the law signed by MAGA Gov. Ron DeSantis blocking public colleges from using taxpayer money to fund diversity programs. It forbids any teaching that “systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

This “Stop WOKE Act” was criticized for violating the First Amendment. Still, it took effect on July 1, 2022. In 2025, the anti-woke agenda was only expanded to President Donald Trump’s banning of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at the federal level.

In response to the FAMu controversy, university President Marva Johnson– who’s appointment was protested citing her strong ties to Trump, according to reports— affirmed that the word “black” is not banned at the university.

“As the state’s only public Historically Black University, the word ‘Black’ is central to the mission and identity of Florida A&M University,” Johnson told HBCU Gameday. “The University unequivocally confirms that the use of the word ‘Black,’ or the phrase ‘Black History Month,’ does not violate the letter, spirit, or intent of state or federal guidance.”

She chucked up the confusion to a “staff-level error.” Steward said she resubmitted the Black History Month event flyer without abbreviations and is still waiting to hear back.