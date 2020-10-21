Expect the Washington Football Team to Remain the Washington Football Team for the Foreseeable Future

Photo : Greg Fiume ( Getty Images )

In July, the team formerly known as the Washington Racial Slurs bid adieu to their racist-ass name after 87 years.

It wasn’t by choice, however, as team owner Daniel Snyder went out kicking and screaming for years until corporate sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and Bank of America finally forced his hand.

In the time since the team has endured scandal after scandal after scandal. And as Washington stumbles through yet another lackluster season marred by poor play and a completely unnecessary quarterback controversy, its identity crisis isn’t only being reflected on the field, but in the team’s name.

Somehow weeks into the season, the Washington Football Team is still the Washington Football Team. And while the rest of the universe deviates between rolling their eyes and pointing and laughing in disgust at Washington’s goofy-ass name, newly-hired team president Jason Wright—who’s been given the impossible task of attempting to restore order within an organization that’s never had any—admits it could be a while before Washington settles on a new name.

“There’s a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season,” Wright told local TV station WJLA on Tuesday. “I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league. We could get there quicker, it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

Would now be a bad time to point out that this wouldn’t even be an issue had Washington not picked a racist-ass name in the first fucking place? I would offer some suggestions, but I’m not in the business of helping racists, or people who exhibit racially insensitive behavior, clean up their own messes.

Y’all are on your own on this one.

But if you’re gonna be the worst team in the league, I suppose it’s only fitting that you have the worst name too.

Just do us all a favor and beat the Cowboys on Sunday. Thanks in advance.