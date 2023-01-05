Exclusive: White House Tackles Price Gauging In Prisons

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The cost of a single phone call might not be something you think about on a daily basis. But for the millions of Americans incarcerated throughout the United States, a phone call is often their only lifeline to the outside world. And far too often the price of that lifeline is more than they or their family can afford.

Today, the Biden-Harris administration made major strides to change that, by signing the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act.

The bi-partisan bill was named after Martha Wright-Reed, a retired nurse who advocated for reducing the cost of prison calls because she couldn’t afford to call her incarcerated grandson.

So what exactly does the law do? Glad you asked, first and foremost the law allows the Federal government to cap intrastate rates and fees for audio and video calls in correctional facilities.

In an exclusive interview with The Root, Vanessa Chen, Special Assistant to the President for Criminal Justice and Guns Policy, opened up about the new law means for families.

“As President Biden stated on the campaign trail, he supported signing legislation that would address the exorbitant fines and fees that are currently levied for within the same state phone calls from jails and prisons,” says Chen. “Meaningful communication and connection with loved ones helps promote rehabilitation, and it also reduces recidivism, which makes our communities safer.”

Although it varies state to state, the average cost of 30 minute phone call in prison is about $5. And while $5 may not sound like a lot to everyone, these fees can be cost prohibitive for low income families.

However, for many inmates, calls are their only form of connection with the outside world.

“A 2020 study found that more than 80% of incarcerated persons in jails and prisons rely on phone calls to communicate with their family and many subject,” says Chen.

J ails are generally in remote locations, meaning virtual visits can often be prisoners only contact with the outside world. Research suggests that incarcerated people who maintain phone contact with their families are less likely to re-offend.

Part of what makes this legislation special, is that it was done on a bi-partisan basis, says Chen.

“It’s the smart thing to do,” says Chen “It both reduces crime, and it strengthens our communities. Giving the chance for people to connect with their loved ones is something that both parties recognize.”

Chen says she’s hopeful that the administration can continue working with lawmakers (even in this divided and somewhat chaotic new congress) on criminal justice reform.



“As we’ve seen, criminal justice reform tends to be an area in which bipartisan agreement and coll aboration is possible,” says Chen. “We look forward to working with members of both parties who are interested in undertaking evidence based strategies that work to both reduce crime, strengthen our communities, and address existing disparities in the criminal justice system.”