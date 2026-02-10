Exclusive: Rev. A.R. Bernard on Becoming NYPD’s Chaplain During Trying Times

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 31: Rev. A.R. Bernard, Sr. attends Cardinal Timothy Dolan to Host Religious Summit On SiriusXM’s The Catholic Channel on March 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

One of New York City’s most influential pastors is stepping into a new role shaped by crisis. Rev. A.R. Bernard, founder of Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center (CCC), has been tapped to co-lead the NYPD’s chaplains’ unit — a position historically activated during the city’s darkest moments.

When NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch evaluated who would be best suited for the role, she selected Bernard, citing his decades-long leadership and experience ministering through moments of crisis. Bernard will co-lead alongside newly retired Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the former archbishop of New York.

For Bernard — who looks forward to serving his community — the appointment represents a responsibility rooted in guidance and moral clarity. He sees the role as a chance to support officers not just in policy and training, but in the inner strength and conscience they need to navigate the pressures of the job.

Rev. A.R. Bernard told The Root: “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside my dear friend and colleague Timothy Cardinal Dolan, and closely with New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to support her vision for the department. Spiritual health and moral clarity are not luxuries for policing — they are necessities. In moments of pressure, fatigue, danger, and grief, what sustains an officer is not only training and policy, but character, conscience, and a grounded sense of purpose.”

He continued: “My commitment is to help strengthen those inner resources, and to be a steady and trusted presence, especially in times of crisis and in times of reflection.”

Tisch echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the moral leadership both men bring to the role. She framed their selection as a reflection of the qualities she believes officers rely on most during times of crisis: faith, wisdom, and a steady presence.

“As I was thinking about who should fill this role, one Hebrew word kept coming to mind — ‘Tzadik,’ a person of righteousness,” Tisch stated, per the New York Post. “Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Reverend A.R. Bernard are two of the most righteous people this City has ever known.” She added, “They are two men of incredible faith whose life and leadership embody the moral clarity, compassion, and wisdom our officers rely on in their hardest moments.”

Chaplains have long been a strong fixture in the NYPD. From the Sept. 11 attacks to Hurricane Sandy — and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic — chaplains have provided spiritual care, counseling, and emotional support to officers and their families since 1906, per NYC Chaplains Unit. Their work extends beyond ceremonies and formal duties — officers have relied on chaplains for guidance, comfort, and moral grounding in moments of trauma, grief, and intense public pressure.