EXCLUSIVE: ‘Relationship Goals’ Stars Kelly Rowland, Method Man Talk New Film, Give Priceless Dating Advice

Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith are back in front of our screens in an all-new, faith-based romcom titled “Relationship Goals.” And while the two music stars may be happily married, they’re dropping some serious game when it comes to dating and relationships.

For context, this fresh film—which is available to stream on Prime Video today—is inspired by Pastor Mike Todd’s 2019, New York Times Best-Selling book “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” that centers around how to choose intentional dating over recreational dating, how to move on from past mistakes, what the Bible has to say about sex and more.

However, in this Hollywood spin, it takes some the themes from the book and puts them primarily onto a former lovers Leah (Rowland and Jarrett (Smith), two brilliant TV producers who are competing against each other for the showrunner position at New York’s top morning show. Upon reconnecting, Jarrett claims he’s a changed man, having been transformed by the wisdom of “Relationship Goals.”

Although initially skeptical, Leah begins to question her own aim in love as her close circle of friends dive into the same life-changing book to gain better clarity for their relationship woes. However, Leah’s not so sure if she’s ready to entertain the thought of finding love while she’s on the verge of breaking glass ceilings in the workplace—even as her undeniable chemistry with her ex gets harder for her to ignore.

The film has every bit of what you’d expect in a romcom: hilarious moments, an enemies-to-lovers story and objectively attractive lead actors. The latter of which made for a completely believable story which was made the film all the more enjoyable thanks to the palpable chemistry between the “Protect Ya Neck” rapper and the “Motivation” singer.

Speaking to that chemistry, Method Man attributed all of that to Rowland, describing her as “accommodating” and great both onscreen and off. Rowland echoed similar sentiments, adding that it didn’t take long for her to be convinced that he was the perfect man for the role and commended him for helping her really dive deep into their scenes.

But seeing as how this movie revolves around the ins and outs of modern-day relationship and navigating the ups and downs that come along, both stars were also quick to dish out some much-needed advice for men and women regardless of what their dating or relationship status was.

In a message to the men, Method Man made it clear that they could stand to be more vulnerable around the people they love, describing it as a superpower of sorts that can help them evolve and push themselves forward.

“Vulnerability isn’t an inhibitor. Vulnerability is actually a power that you can use to propel yourself, to challenge yourself. When a man can be vulnerable in front of the woman he loves, that means he totally trusts her,” Method Man said.

He went on to reflect on the filming process, sharing how when he was approached with the project, he was confident in being vulnerable onscreen and saying yes due to the level of work Rowland displayed throughout her career and the level of poise she possesses.

For Rowland, she advised women who are seeking to “have it all”—the booming career, healthy marriage, busy family—to learn how to be OK with prioritizing one thing over the other and to taper their expectations in the right way. To be clear though, she does think that women can have it all, just not all at once.

“I think there’s gonna be something that suffers, but you have to be OK with that. Yes, all of it can coexist. But, when you’re thinking that ‘oh I’m gonna be this woman for my kid today. I’m gonna be this woman for myself today or be this woman for my husband’—something is taking a backseat,” Rowland told The Root. Because something has to be prioritized and you have to be OK with that and then see where the chips fall.”

She went on to say that women should focus on finding balance in their lives and enjoying the journey that comes along with building a fulfilling life.

“I think that women can have it all, but you can’t expect to have it all at once. And there’s balance and we need balance, we’re learning balance everyday. And I think that you just pace yourself because everyday is gonna present you with something new,” she explained. “And as women as we’re evolving and creative and this and that—we’re constantly figuring things out about ourselves, which makes it beautiful and a journey. So just, enjoy the journey, don’t put so much pressure on yourself. Take it one day at a time.”

“Relationship Goals,” starring Kelly Rowland, Method Man, Robn Thede and Annie Gonzalez is available to stream now on Prime Video.