Exclusive: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Team Up With Mariah Carey for Brand New Single, 'Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)'

(L-) Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis; Mariah Carey. Photo : D-Nice/Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images

When it comes to powerhouse music producers, there’s no force greater than the legendary duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

For the past 35 years, Jam and Lewis have continued to leave an undeniable stamp on the industry, writing and producing hits for some of the most iconic artists of all time, including but not limited to: Janet Jackson, New Edition, Babyface, Patti LaBelle, Boyz II Men, Lionel Richie, and more.

Now, per a press release and sneak peek exclusive to The Root, the two are finally set to release their own debut studio album, Jam & Lewis, Volume 1 and have enlisted a few friends to help them in the process. One of those friends is bestselling author and multi-Grammy-winning artist Mariah Carey, who lends her sweet vocals in their brand new single, “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart).”

“When we started Jam & Lewis, Volume 1 we put [a] wishlist together of all our favorite artists,” Jam and Lewis explained. “The chance to reunite with our friend and fellow Songwriters Hall of Fame partner Mariah was wishlist fulfillment at its finest.”

“Working with Jimmy & Terry through the years has been one of the greatest creative journeys I’ve ever taken. It’s a great honor for me to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime album!,” Mariah Carey added.

Jam & Lewis first hinted at the upcoming album back in 2019 with the release of “Til I Found You” featuring Ann Nesby and the Sounds of Blackness. Then, in December 2020, the duo recruited legendary crooner and fellow producer Babyface for the smooth collaboration titled, “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It.”

Whew, Sounds of Blackness, BabyFace and now Mariah Carey? I don’t know about you, but that sounds like some hella Black and hella good listening to me. And I, for one, can’t think of a better way to kick off Black Music Month than this.

Peep the lyric music video for “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart) and then run, don’t walk, to go stream the single on all music platforms.