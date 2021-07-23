Exclusive Clip: How Debbie Allen Refused to 'Stay in Her Lane' on Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts

In addition to being at the top of her craft as a seasoned journalist, Robin Roberts is definitely in the Oprah-class of interviewers who have that magical ability to make an interviewee feel a sense of calm and trust, which results in a powerfully intimate interview.



Even when I had the honor of switching seats to interview her for The Root, I still felt that sense of calm—it was like talking to that auntie you can always count on for a warm hug.

Now, Roberts is continuing that calm and intimate aura with her new series, Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts.

More scoop about the upcoming show, via the official press release sent to The Root:

Disney+ announced that Good Morning America and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts will Host and Executive Produce Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, a four-episode series featuring intimate round table conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life. LeBron James will serve as an executive producer on the series with his media conglomerate, The SpringHill Company. In addition to Roberts and James, the assembled team of executive producers is comprised of women, BIPOC and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Kadine Anckle serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer for the show.

In an exclusive clip sent to The Root, Roberts sits down with actress, singer, songwriter, choreographer, director and producer Debbie Allen to discuss the power of discipline, inner belief and the refusal to “stay in your lane.”

Official Clip - The Root; Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts / Disney Plus (YouTube)

The multi-hyphenate Allen has certainly broken barriers throughout her career, as noted by Roberts, who queried about the discipline it took to keep going throughout rejections and denials.

“It’s not so much disciplining myself, it’s believing in myself,” Allen mused. “My mom believed in me and she made me believe in myself. So, when there were—more than glass ceilings—big brick walls, she would make me understand that this was one little place in the universe and that I had to have confidence that I was going to go beyond the borders, oceans [and] mountains...I could go as far as I could see.”

That brick-walls-over-glass-ceilings note is especially resonant—it honestly perfectly encapsulates the intersections of being a Black woman.

Allen leaves us with a lovely mantra to meditate on, “Be true. Be beautiful. Be free.” Message!

Throughout the series, Roberts will also sit down with Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts premieres June 30 on Disney+.