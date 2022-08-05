Former Minneapolis police chief Tim Gannon has filed a lawsuit over being forced to resign for refusing to fire former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, the Associated Press reports. Potter was later convicted of shooting and killing Daunte Wright during an April 2021 traffic stop. Gannon is suing Brooklyn Center City Council member Marquita Butler, the city, and its city manager, Reggie Edwards, for more than $50,000 in damages.

Gannon alleges in the lawsuit that his forced resignation was in retaliation and also discriminatory because he is white. He also states that his decision to resign resulted from city officials pushing him to leave after electing to protect Potter’s procedural rights granted under her contract. After the shooting, activists asked Gannon if he would fire Potter. From there, Gannon informed them she was entitled to procedural rights.

As the Star Tribute points out, Butler stated said Gannon was “anti-community,” according to the lawsuit, “difficult to work with at times,” and “did not show up in the right way for the community.” Gannon said Butler defamed him with her public comments. He also claims the city breached its contract and violated the data practices act and open meeting laws.

From The Star Tribute:

“These statements were false, made with malice, racially divisive, and were made with the intent to imply that [Gannon’s] actions in response to the protests did not serve the City’s Black community members,” the lawsuit claims.

The council granted city Manager Reggie Edwards power to fire both Gannon and Potter. Gannon alleges he heard rumors of this and met with Edwards, who told him the city needed a new police chief. Gannon said was given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired. Later in the month, Gannon asked for notes based on his performance and the council meeting, but the lawsuit stated the city had not provided that information.