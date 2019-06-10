Photo: NFL via Getty Images

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II is facing some eight years in prison after a Southern California jury found him guilty Monday of rape and lewd conduct charges in which three women were violated.

The Vista, Calif., jury failed to come to a decision on eight other charges involving another two women, and the judge instructed the jurors to return to deliberations Tuesday in hopes they will reach a verdict, Fox 5 San Diego reports.

Winslow, the 35-year-old son of former San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow, was charged last year with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, lewd conduct and public exposure involving multiple women. The crimes allegedly took place over a span of 15 years from 2003 to 2018, including one Winslow was accused of committing while he was out of bail on the other charges.

Winslow, who played on four NFL teams between 2003 and 2014, either outright denied the charges or claimed the encounters were consensual.

As Fox 5 explains:

Winslow was initially charged last summer with raping Jane Doe 1 and 2 in Encinitas in early 2018, as well as exposing himself to Jane Doe 3 in her yard. Following his highly publicized arrest, Jane Doe 4 subsequently came forward to allege that he raped her in 2003 at a home in Scripps Ranch, when she was 17 and he was 19. Earlier this year, while Winslow was out on bail, he was arrested for exposing himself to Jane Doe 5 at a Carlsbad gym. Bail was revoked following his arrest in that case.

Winslow on Monday was found guilty of raping Jane Doe 2, as well as of indecent exposure involving Jane Doe 3, and lewd contact with Jane Doe 5.

He faces up to eight years in prison for the rape and another six months for the indecent exposure and lewd conduct convictions.

Jurors have yet to decide whether to find Winslow guilty of raping and kidnapping a 54-year-old hitchhiker in 2018, and of raping a then 17-year-old in 2003 at a house party when he was 19.

“Kellen Winslow took from these women what he wanted,” Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told the jury in his closing argument last week, Fox 5 reports. “Kellen Winslow took from these women again and again and again. This man took what he wanted from them and threw them away like trash because that’s what he thought of them.”