Casey Goodson Jr.’s family got a small step closer to justice for their fallen relative.

Just two days shy of the first anniversary of his death, an Ohio grand jury indicted Jason Meade, the former Franklin County sheriff’s deputy who shot Goodson five times in his back, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Goodson was 23 years old.

Meade, now 44 and retired from the sheriff’s department, faces a trial on a count of reckless homicide and two counts of murder. If convicted, he could spend life in prison. But that could be tough sled, since, as the Dispatch reports, there were no other witnesses and no body camera footage of the killing, which sparked protests and division in Ohio’s capital city.



From the Columbus Dispatch: Meade’s attorney, Mark Collins, has said that Goodson pointed a handgun at the deputy, which led to the confrontation. Meade reportedly then pursued Goodson to the residence in an unmarked car and shot him as he was attempting to enter the home. Goodson’s family has said that he was carrying Subway sandwiches for family members to the home following a dentist’s appointment and had his keys in the kitchen door when Meade shot him multiple times in the back. Goodson, the family has said, had a concealed carry permit for his handgun, which was recovered at the scene although investigators have not said where. An autopsy determined that Goodson was shot six times in his torso, with five of the bullets entering his back.

Civil rights attorney Sean Walton, who represents Goodson’s family, also filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against Meade and Franklin County, where Columbus is located. One of the more interesting points is that the suit essentially calls Meade a religious nut who uses his “faith” as a cover for his brutality.

From the Columbus Dispatch: Goodson’s estate also call Meade a “religious zealot” in the lawsuit, saying he derived pleasure from being engaged in physical combat. “Jason Meade finds happiness in exercising force,” the lawsuit said.

They may be able to use his own words against him: Meade once preached a sermon in which he appears to justify police brutality as a Biblical principle. Here’s the audio:



We’re not sure what church Meade is a member of, but we won’t be there any Sunday soon.