Photo: Rose Baca (Pool/Getty Images)

A Texas jury has decided that former Balch Springs, Texas officer Roy Oliver will spend the next 15 years of his life in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

According to CNN, in addition to the prison sentence, Oliver will be fined $10,000 in the case.

Advertisement

Oliver, 38, was convicted of murder on Tuesday, following two days of deliberations for the April 2017 killing.

The ex-cop was responding to a call about a house party when they encountered Jordan, his brothers and his friends attempting to leave. The confrontation escalated, with officers first claiming that the boys were “backing down the street toward officers in an aggressive manner,” before later retracting that statement and acknowledging that the teens had been driving away.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Oliver opened fire, hitting Jordan in the head and killing the 15-year-old.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson called Oliver a “killer in blue,” blasting him for violating his oath to protect civilians. Prosecutors were pushing for at least 60 years in prison, while defense argued for 20 years or less, CNN notes.

Charmaine Edwards, Jordan’s mother, said she would have preferred a sentence of 25 to 30 years.

Advertisement

“He actually can see life again after 15 years,” she said. “And that’s not enough because Jordan can’t see life again.”