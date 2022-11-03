“Power” producer Randell Emmett is being sued by a former personal assistant. The allegations consist of unlawful termination, harassment, racism and a hostile work environment. The 24-page claim complaint was filed by Martin G’Blae against the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films co-founder, George Furla and the company.

An excerpt from the suit reads:

“G’Blae was unlawfully terminated due to his race, religion, and disability; in retaliation for requesting reasonable accommodations for his disability; in retaliation for complaining of racial harassment; in retaliation for complaining of unpaid wages; and complaining of and resisting numerous unlawful and unsafe activities and instructions.”



G’Blae also said Emmett used heinous slurs against celebrities like Cardi B and Quavo. In addition, he described the producer’s reaction after reading 50 Cent’s book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter where the rapper discussed Emmett in a harsh light:



“On or about August 7, 2020, after reading African American rapper 50 Cent’s book, which mentions EMMETT unfavorably, EMMETT got mad at 50 Cent and G’BLAE. He called 50 Cent, “this f***ing n****r,” and then said to G’BLAE, ‘All you guys are alike. All you guys do is hustle people.’ He then threw the book at G’BLAE. On information and belief, EMMETT was referring to African Americans as a racial group being ‘hustlers.’”

Upon hearing details of the lawsuit, 50 took to social media to comment: “This does not surprise me this guy is a real piece of sh*t.”

G’Blae also described how inhumanely he was treated:

“Throughout his employment with Defendants, EMMETT treated G’BLAE markedly worse than his non-African American coworkers. He was given more work to do than the other assistants and interns, and was regularly given the more degrading tasks, such as serving EMMETT food from a silver platter, cleaning up dog poop, and placing rose petals on a hotel bed for EMMETT and his then-fiancee. EMMETT further assaulted and battered G’BLAE, such as by throwing a water bottle and yanking him by the wrist. EMMETT did not do to others.”

The lawsuit requests a jury trial, but Emmett could agree to a private settlement.