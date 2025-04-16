Everything to Know About Dominique Malonga, the Youngest Drafted WNBA Player

If you haven’t been paying attention to the 2025 WNBA draft, then you might’ve missed history being made. On night one of the draft, Dominique Malonga was drafted second overall to the Seattle Storm. At just 19 years old, Malonga became the youngest to ever be drafted in the organization’s almost 30-year history.

The forward-center is known for her defensive abilities, standing at 6-foot-6-inches. But she has more to offer as Malonga is known for dominating all sides of the basketball court. With this star on the rise, here’s some things you should absolutely know about her.

Born in Cameroon

On Nov. 16, 2005, Malonga was born in Yaounde, Cameroon. She was raised there until age 15 when a French requiter signed her to ASVEL Féminin, an elite French professional club, according to Essentially Sports. Despite playing for France for her professional career, Malonga still finds ways to pay homage to her home country and culture.

“I’m so happy to represent France but not only France [also] Cameroon, Congo,” she said after she was drafted. “I’m a multi-cultural person. I have a lot of people behind me, and I’m so proud to be here and to represent all of them,” Malonga continued.

Setting Records

At this year’s draft, Malonga broke the record for the youngest player ever drafted to the WNBA at 19 years old and 5 months. Before her, the record had been set in 2001 by Lauren Jackson, who was drafted first overall less than month before her 20th birthday.

Malonga already has the makings of a legend, and at such a young age, you can see why so many people have their eyes on her. In October 2024, Malonga made history yet again after she became the first Frenchwoman to dunk in an official basketball game, according to her bio on the Seattle Storm website.

She Won an Olympic Medal

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Malonga represented France as she won a silver-medal for basketball. Funny enough, she played alongside Gabby Williams, a current forward for the Seattle Storm. Now, Williams and Malonga are teammates.

Her Parents Played Basketball

You can say Malonga’s love for basketball is in her DNA. Both of her parents, Thalance Malonga and Agathe N’Nindjem-Yolemp, played the sport themselves, which ultimately set the stage for their daughter’s major success, according to Essentially Sports.

Cameroon, where her family is originally from, also has a very prominent sporting culture, which more than likely helped to fuel Malonga’s competitive nature. Clearly, family means a lot to the 19-year-old, and after being drafted to the league, it’s safe to say Malonga is living the life she always dreamed of.

With a story like Malonga’s, it’s hard not to root for the teen star. From her upbringing in Cameroon all the way to now playing professionally in the United States, the athlete has been putting in hard work, and now, it’s all paying off.