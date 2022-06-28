Michael Jackson’s estate is claiming that the late singer’s property was stolen days after his death in June 2009 by a man who was staying with him in his home in Carolwood, Calif., a new lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit was filed Friday, June 24, a day before the 13th anniversary of the iconic pop star’s death.

Jeffre Phillips, who was engaged to one of Jackson’s siblings at the time, was staying in the “Smooth Criminal’s” home for nine days in June 2009 and the Jackson estate claims that Phillips used his time there to steal items from the home, according to TMZ.

Some of the items Jackson’s estate is claiming Phillips stole are MJ’s iPhone, California driver’s license, prescription pill bottles that were still filled, clothes, Jackson’s handwritten notes, video cameras, computers, hard drives, and a briefcase.

It gets worse.

From TMZ:

And, get this ... the estate says Phillips even stole the pajamas Michael was wearing in the final hours before his death — which had apparently been removed from his body by the paramedics trying to save his life — and a resuscitator tube that appears to have been used on Michael.

The lawsuit does not say which one of Jackson’s siblings Phillips was engaged to, according to TMZ.

Jackson, who made the classic albums such as Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, died at the age of 50 after suffering from cardiac arrest that was caused by a combination of drugs that was given to him by his doctor which proved to be fatal, according to HISTORY.

His death was ruled a homicide because of the fatal levels of propofol that were found in his system. His doctor was giving the singer propofol to help him sleep for some weeks before his death.