Ask any Black person who sings the best version of the national anthem and you’ll get one of two answers: Depending upon their age, it’s either Marvin Gaye at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game or Whitney Houston at Super Bowl XXV. And while we at The Root will gracefully bow out of this debate, as part of its Super Bowl LVI coverage, ESPN’s E:60 will explore the impact of Houston’s unforgettable performance in Whitney’s Anthem.

Premiering Friday, Feb. 11, the 10 year anniversary of Houston’s death, the half-hour documentary features interviews with musical director Rickey Minor, commentators and players from the game, as they discuss “the story of the anthem,” per a press release provided to The Root.

Hands down, the most revealing insights will come from the NFL exec who almost rejected Whitney’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Seriously!? I need to know how you heard that voice sing that song, and didn’t want it to open your game. What logical reason could you possibly have?

Listen, kids. If you’ve never heard Whitney’s version of the National Anthem, watch it the minute you’re done reading this. The way she starts in a beautiful melodic tone, then builds to that huge emotional crescendo, is pure genius, and something only Whitney could have delivered. She uses the power of her voice to command a stadium full of people and the millions watching on TV. Every singer who’s come after her knows they won’t compare, but they all still reach for that moment.

Super Bowl XXV took place shortly after troops were sent to Iraq in 1991 to begin Operation Desert Storm. It’s hard to understand now, because America has been at war for so long, but back then, that was the country’s first major conflict in a long time. Whitney’s “Star-Spangled Banner” came at a time when the United States was swelling with patriotism in support of the military.



It was one of those moments that can never be duplicated, and Whitney was central to all of it. Yes, a Black woman, who’s also one of the greatest singers of all time, inspired the world with her voice, and it’s very cool to see ESPN celebrating her impact.

Whitney’s Anthem airs Friday, Feb. 11 at 8/7c on ESPN, then becomes available on ESPN+.