Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Television

Erica Mena Says Calling A Black Person A 'Monkey' Wasn't 'Racially Driven.' We Think She's Full of Sh*t

The Love & Hip Hop star says sorry for using the racist slur but no one is interested in her apology.

By
Candace McDuffie
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Erica Mena Says Calling A Black Person A &#39;Monkey&#39; Wasn&#39;t &#39;Racially Driven.&#39; We Think She&#39;s Full of Sh*t
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

After getting the boot from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” earlier this month for calling castmate Spice a “monkey,” Erica Mena is trying to do damage control by walking back her behavior.

Watch
Jon Basíl Tequila Is Not Your Average Spirit & It's Co-founder Adamant About That | Securing the Bag: Part 1
Winged Eyeliner: 3 Easy Ways To Achieve The Iconic Look
September 1, 2023
LaKeith Stanfield In The Supernatural Horror Series, The Changeling: Our TV Pick This Week
September 1, 2023

The reality star told TMZ: “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”

Advertisement

Mena continued:

“I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven. That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

MTV aired the deplorable episode in which she and Spice met to hash out their differences. During the spat, Spice yelled at Mena that her son hates her. Mena reacted by flipping over the table the two women were sitting at and soon the pair were separated.

While they were in different rooms, both women kept screaming at each other and that’s when Mena hurled the racist slur. “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” like all of the other franchises that carry the namesake, is notoriously known for portraying woman of color in a negative light.

Advertisement

Though the clip never should have aired in the first place, what it did show the world was how comfortable Mena has gotten with disrespecting Black people. Her defense of using a racist slur without it being “racially driven” is downright inane and assumes viewers are gullible enough to believe it.

Additionally, if she has no qualms disparaging Black people publicly one can only imagine how she treats her Black children. Mena can keep her apology—it’s as nauseating as she is.