Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
News

Eric Adams Dragged A White Woman At A City Meeting, Compared Her To A Plantation Owner

The New York City mayor demanded to be treated with respect in the video footage.

By
Candace McDuffie
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Eric Adams Dragged A White Woman At A City Meeting, Compared Her To A Plantation Owner
Photo: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx (AP)

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams participated in a “Talk with Eric” discussion at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics in Washington Heights. One person in the audience—an older white woman—took hold of the microphone that was being passed around and gave Adams a piece of her mind about rent prices.

Watch
Loudmouth & MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton Plays That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
A Girlfriends Reunion? Persia White On Bringing the Girls Back Together | Securing the Bag: Part 4
Tuesday 1:43PM
Can You Be Vegan On A Budget? | Securing the Bag: Part 3
Tuesday 1:37PM

Last week, Adams’ administration faced intense scrutiny when the Rent Guidelines Board voted to allow rent increases of up to 6 percent on the New York’s one million rent-stabilized apartments. During the town hall, the angry and elderly participant asked Adams why New Yorkers had experienced “horrible rent increases last year and this year.”

Advertisement

“You said before and after that you supported those rent increases!” the woman commented while constantly and aggressively pointing at him. Adams reaction to her behavior was swift and direct. “First if you’re going to ask a question don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect [which] I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult,” he stated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adams didn’t stop there. “Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve and engage in a conversation…treat me with the same level of respect I treat you. So don’t be pointing at me, don’t be disrespectful to me, speak to me as an adult because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man and I’m going to walk out of this room as a grown man.”

Some believed that Adams deflected and attempted to avoid accountability with his response while others thought he handled the woman’s conduct appropriately. One thing remains certain, though: New York City rent prices are out of control.