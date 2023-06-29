Eric Adams Dragged A White Woman At A City Meeting, Compared Her To A Plantation Owner

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams participated in a “Talk with Eric” discussion at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics in Washington Heights. One person in the audience—an older white woman—took hold of the microphone that was being passed around and gave Adams a piece of her mind about rent prices.

Last week, Adams’ administration faced intense scrutiny when the Rent Guidelines Board voted to allow rent increases of up to 6 percent on the New York’s one million rent-stabilized apartments. During the town hall, the angry and elderly participant asked Adams why New Yorkers had experienced “horrible rent increases last year and this year.”

“You said before and after that you supported those rent increases!” the woman commented while constantly and aggressively pointing at him. Adams reaction to her behavior was swift and direct. “First if you’re going to ask a question don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect [which] I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult,” he stated.

Adams didn’t stop there. “Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve and engage in a conversation…treat me with the same level of respect I treat you. So don’t be pointing at me, don’t be disrespectful to me, speak to me as an adult because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man and I’m going to walk out of this room as a grown man.”

Some believed that Adams deflected and attempted to avoid accountability with his response while others thought he handled the woman’s conduct appropriately. One thing remains certain, though: New York City rent prices are out of control.