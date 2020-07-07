Employees at a Georgia Jimmy John's Fired After Making a Noose Out of Dough

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

White people must really like being unemployed. It’s the only way to explain why they keep doing blatantly awful things, which will inevitably lead to them losing their job. Take the four employees at a Georgia Jimmy John’ s sandwich shop who thought filming themselves making a noose out of dough was the move.

Advertisement

According to CBS News, those four are now former employees of the restaurant chain. Over the Fourth of July weekend, the four former employees posted a video to Snapchat of them making a noose out of bread, placing it over the neck of one of the employees and yanking on it as the other employees could be heard laughing. A “Happy 4th of July,” banner could be seen at the bottom of the video because what better way to celebrate America than by making light of one of its most horrific pastimes. The video was screen-recorded and put on Twitter where it quickly garnered thousands of views.

Advertisement

Many were understandably outraged and threatened to boycott the sandwich chain. Jimmy John’ s promptly tweeted out a statement regarding the incident. “We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form. The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand,” the statement read.

I’m simply befuddled by everything in this video, folks. Why the fuck did they think it was a good idea to make a noose out of dough? Also, why the fuck did they think it was a good idea to film it? Given the current national climate and the fact that multiple men have been found hanging trees over the last month, maybe don’t showcase yourself making light of something that has had tragic consequences for countless Black lives throughout this country’s history.



White folks, y’all. They’re truly committed to finding new ways to be exhausting.

