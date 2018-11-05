Photo: iStock

On the eve of the 2018 midterm election, I wanted to take a moment to urge everyone to get out and take advantage of their right to vote.

I am not going to shame you for not voting. I am not going to threaten you or tell you that you are stupid if you don’t.

I’m just going to explain to you why it’s important.

We have a Congress that needs to be turned on its ear. We need the Democrats to take over both houses. We need to do whatever we can to foster change in the legislative branch of our federal government.

But just as important as those congressional seats we want to change are the smaller elections in your local municipality.

The people who run our government don’t suddenly appear overnight with a congressional seat. They started on your local school board or city council. They got their start in smaller races that you have a whole lot more control over than the big ones we vote on every two years.

This is why voting is important. That woman you hate at the school board meetings? She has aspirations to be the mayor of your city or the governor of your state or the rep for your congressional district. If you disagree with her politics at the lower level, what do you think will change when she makes it to the higher levels of civic duty?

This is why voting is important. You have the opportunity to help create change right in your community. All politics start at the community level no matter what it is.

So please, go out and vote tomorrow.

Vote like your life and the lives of those you love depend on it. Tell your friends and family to vote.

Not voting is, of course, an option, and it’s your choice and your business.

But choosing to vote is the greatest way to make your voice heard.

And at the end of the day, through all the frustrations with what is going on in our country currently, all we all want is to be heard.

Vote. Vote loudly. Vote proudly.

But whatever you do, please get out and vote.

Thank you.