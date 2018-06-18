Photo: iStock

A Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts is the latest coffee shop to come under scrutiny after a sign was seen requesting that customers report staff heard shouting in any language besides English.

According to WBAL-TV 11, the general manager of the store posted the sign at the Dunkin Donuts on 41st Street where it drew widespread attention on Monday.

The reports even came with an offer of an award.

“If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call 443-415-7775 immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for free coffee and a pastry,” the sign read.

I really am trying to figure out if this is really the 21st century, in this the year of Beyoncé, 2018.

WBAL-TV 11's team called the phone number on hand, and the man who answered it claimed it was an old sign, and that he was no longer the general manager at that store. The unidentified man did, however, admit to putting up a similar sign in the past.

According to the Huffington Post, a corporate spokesperson at Dunkin’ confirmed that the sign was posted by the location’s current general manager “based on her own personal judgment” to uphold the company’s goal “of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests.”

Welcoming to what kind of guests exactly? Only the ones who speak English, I presume?

The spokesperson, Lindsay A. Cronin, said in a statement that the manager’s “intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue.” However, miraculously I suppose after the swift uproar, the manager “determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed.”