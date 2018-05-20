Screenshot: Facebook

A man driving through Winfield, Kan., went live on Facebook during a traffic stop after cops initially told him he was being pulled over for allegedly failing to signal a turn within 100 feet. But what should have been a citation or warning, led to Rudy Samuel being detained because of “vegetation” on his windshield.



The incident occurred last Sunday and when the cop told Samuel that he noticed vegetation on the windshield, Samuel couldn’t believe what he was hearing, because it was just tree debris. The unidentified cop told Samuel that he’s going to test the “vegetation” and Samuel informed him that he doesn’t even smoke.

And that’s when things took a left turn.

The officer returns from his car, without testing the “vegetation” and tells Samuel to get out. Samuel says he wants the officer to run the test first.

“I’ll test it here in a little bit, OK, I ain’t got to test it right now,” the officer replied. When Samuel asked the officer why does he have to get out, the video then shows the officer forcibly removing him.



Although Samuel is no longer holding the phone to capture the video, the cop can be heard saying that the car is going to be searched, and Samuel stating that he’s not giving them permission. You can also hear Samuel telling the officer he has a legal firearm in the middle console of his car, and then the video stopped. Samuel said it was because the cop turned off the recording.

“Yea straight Stereotyped me he grab my phone I told him he better get a warrant for it so he powered it off,” Samuel wrote on Facebook.



Advertisement

According to CT News, Winfield’s police Chief Brett Stone says that the incident is being investigated. Of course no drugs were found on Samuel, and he was sent off with just a warning and his life.