Sports

Draymond Green Claps Back At ‘Angry Black Man’ Title, But Fans Say 'C'mon, Bruh'

Fans across social media have kept the receipts on Green's rather violent on-court behavior

By
Asheea Smith
Image for article titled Draymond Green Claps Back At ‘Angry Black Man’ Title, But Fans Say &#39;C&#39;mon, Bruh&#39;
Photo: David Berding (Getty Images)

Draymond Green had choice words for reporters Thursday (May 8) night after picking up his fifth technical foul in nine playoff games during Game 2 of the Western Semifinals. And they’re causing quite a stir among NBA fans who aren’t feeling what he had to say.

The NBA veteran was slapped with a foul after flailing his arms upward and elbowing Timberwolves center Naz Reid in the head. Despite his reputation for fierce physical contact during games, Green lashed out at reporters who asked him about the foul.

“I’m not an angry Black man,” Green, 35, told reporters. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do, so the agenda to try to make me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

The power forward’s comments sparked a wave of “not so fast, Draymond” reactions on social media, with folks posting highlight reels complete with Green choking, stomping, pulling, and dragging players — including LeBron James — throughout the course of his career.

After the referee call, Green exploded with frustration in an attempt to explain his case, prompting Warrior’s head coach Steve Kerr to sub him out in an effort to prevent his ejection from the game. The NBA champ is just two technical fouls away from facing a mandatory suspension and will be receiving a warning letter from the league after his fifth strike, per Fox Sports.

Green’s incident comes days after fellow Warrior’s champ Steph Curry was sidelined due to injury following Golden State’s 99-88 Game 1 victory over the Timberwolves. An MRI concluded Wednesday that the MVP suffered a left hamstring strain, rendering him benched for the next two games, pending re-evaluation.

“Facts Draymond I wonder why they would portray you like that,” alongside a clip of the star’s aggressive behavior.

“The only person who is portraying Draymond Green as an angry black man is Draymond Green,” a second poked.

“It’s nothing to do with being an ‘angry black man.’ It’s everything to do with being one of the dirtiest players in modern history,” a third doubled down.

Green remains one of the most decorated players of all time, including being a four-time NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), a four-time All-Star champ (2016-2018, 2022), an eight All-Defensive team honors and more. That said, he’s been ejected from a total of 23 games in his career, ranking him second in a list of players most ejected in the NBA, per ESPN.