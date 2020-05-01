Drake Drops Dark Lane Demo Tapes and the Internet Weeps With Joy

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

If you went to bed last night thinking, “Boyyyyyy, would I love a new Drake mixtape!” then today’s your lucky day, because the 6 God has emerged from his “50,000-square-foot ultra-luxe pleasure dome” with a new project in tow.

Advertisement

On Friday, at exactly midnight, October’s Very Own dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes his latest TikTok-approved, 13-track endeavor, which features the likes of Future, Young Thug, Chris Brown and other people whose music I don’t particularly care for.

Advertisement

Though if Instagram is your ministry, then you probably saw him post a very special announcement: that a new album is on the way, coronavirus be damned.



“My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together [a lot] of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight,” he posted. “Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈”

If anybody has the power to defeat COVID-19 with a barrage of pool party anthems, it’s Adonis’ daddy. So what’s the early verdict on Drake’s latest release?

Advertisement

Advertisement

One song in particular that has the streets tweets buzzing is “From Florida With Love,” in which Drake reflects on some of the life lessons he learned after a 2009 robbery.



Advertisement

From Genius:

Rest in peace to Static, yellin’ “Shawty want a thug,” ayy Bottles in the club, ayy, know I love to touch (Ayy) Weezy played that shit for me and Kobe on the bus Went and got a chain for me, I had to give it up (Yeah) Niggas had they pistols loaded pointed at my truck, ayy And you know that lesson stuck (Right) From that day I never touched the road without a (Plugg) Ayy, from that day I never saw the point in talkin’ tough (Nah) Hasn’t happened since, I guess you niggas know what’s up (Yup)

“Pain 1993,” featuring Playboi Carti, seems to be getting plenty of love too.

Advertisement

Feel free to express your admiration and reverence to all things 6 God by checking out the new project on your streaming platform of choice.