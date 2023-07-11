Don't Sleep on These Prime Day 2023 Electronics Deals

If there was ever a time to shop for electronics, Prime Day is it. Amazon is showing out this year with deep discounts on practically everything you need to stay connected. And we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite deals, including a serious sale on our favorite noise cancelling headphones. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on these electronics deals this Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch

It’s rare that Apple products go on sale. So when they do, you definitely want to take advantage of the deal. This Prime Day, the Apple Watch Series 8 is 30 percent off the regular price. Keep track of everything from your steps to your texts with this smart watch that works seamlessly with the rest of your Apple products.

Regular Price - $399, Prime Day Deal - $279.99



Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

If you just can’t seem to stay focused, try tuning out kids, annoying coworkers and other distractions with these Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, now available for an amazing Prime Day Deal of 54 percent off. A full charge gives you 22 hours of uninterrupted use, but a quick 10 minute charge will give you enough juice to enjoy three hours of peace.

Regular Price - $349.95, Prime Day Deal - $159.99

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

If you haven’t upgraded your iPad since the first issue, you definitely need to take advantage of this deal on the Apple iPad 10th generation.

Regular Price - $449, Prime Day Deal - $379.99

JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Small but mighty, this Portable Bluetooth Speaker from JBL puts out some serious sound. Fully charged, it’s gives 24 hours of battery life. And it’s waterproof, so it’s perfect for your summer beach and pool parties.



Regular Price - $449.95, Prime Day Deal - $249.95

HP 15-Inch Laptop

With 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, this 15-inch HP laptop is great for working (or streaming your favorite YouTube videos.) We won’t judge.



Regular Price - $499, Prime Day Deal - $379.99