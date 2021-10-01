Given all the turbulence and turmoil of the last two years, I, like many of you, have been yearning for the days of yore, when things weren’t so *gestures wildly* .

Thankfully, it seems longtime radio personality Donnie Simpson will be helping to bring a piece of that old thang back. Vibe reports that on Wednesday, Simpson took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the return of his popular soul music show, Video Soul. For context, the highly popular show, hosted by Simpson and Sherry Carter, aired on BET from 1981 to the mid-’90s and featured interviews and performances from a variety of chart-topping R&B and soul performers.

“I can’t tell you how many people over the years have suggested that I bring it back,” Simpson captioned. “I told them I would and today it’s official. Donnie Simpson’s Video Soul is live and free on Tubi right now. (Link in bio) This is a huge day for me because it represents the first time I have ownership of my own show. I hope you’ll support it and spread the word. Thanks for your Love and encouragement. It means a lot Tubi…I mean to me. #Tubi #StreamFreely #donniesback #videosoul”

But wait—there’s more!

Per Complex, another popular BET show will be making its way back to fans. Popular radio personality and rapper Big Tigger also announced the return of Rap City, a show in which he previously hosted that boasted interviews and freestyles from some of the hottest artists in hip-hop.

“This is not a drill… This is not a throwback… #RapCity21 ‼️Details soon… #RapCityRaisedMe #ATL,” Big Tigg wrote in his announcement on social media.

While details for the upcoming reboot are scarce, BET and ViacomCBS had been apparently entertaining the idea for some years now. In addition to Big Tigg’s announcement, BET also posted a teaser online alluding to the popular show’s return.



While a premiere date for Rap City ’21 has not been set yet, you can watch the first six episodes of Video Soul now on Tubi.

