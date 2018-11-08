Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

While the horse-leech’s daughters that have replaced America’s soul will most certainly continue to cry out for more depravity, it’ll be truly chilling to see how much lower the Trump administration - on a day that featured a deep-faked video of a phantom assault disseminated by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders - will venture to go.



Claiming the asylum system to be “overwhelmed,” President Donald Trump will move to prohibit migrants who cross the United States-Mexico border illegally from claiming asylum, Bloomberg reports.

For those keeping score, asylum is the protection provided by sovereign nations to foreign nationals who seek refuge from persecution or well-founded fear of being persecuted for their race, religion, nationality or political opinion. Whether or not they had a word for it, the spirit of the law of asylum probably precluded indigenous residents of Plymouth, Mass., from leaving settlers to the birds.

In a joint statement, sycophants in arms Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker bemoaned, “our asylum system is overwhelmed with too many meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources, preventing us from being able to expeditiously grant asylum to those who truly deserve it.”

When tracked by fiscal year, Trump’s first two fiscal years have seen fewer asylum seekers gain admission to the United States than Obama’s last year combined.

Advertisement

Under the proposed change to the rule, refugees seeking asylum would have to make their declarations at official ports of entry, a significant challenge for countless migrants trapped in the ever-so-orderly fight for their lives. From there, prospective refugees will be “be processed in a controlled, orderly, and lawful manner.”

It all sounds as if we’re living a few days after some sort of Kristallnacht we all somehow slept through.